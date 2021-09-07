New York rapper Nicki Minaj has become the plug for what’s happening between billionaire Rihanna and her rap star boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Onika has come through with some stunning shots of herself and the inseparable boo’d up couple. Nicki Minaj Proves Rihanna + A$AP Rocky Still Together Minaj went to her Instagram page with some […]Full Article
Nicki Minaj Proves Rihanna + A$AP Rocky Are Still Going Strong
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Nicki Minaj and Rihanna reunite for a double date with A$AP Rocky and Nicki's baby boy
Can we talk about the royal rendezvous that was Nicki Minaj and Rihanna hanging out? This reunion between two queens had both..
Lainey Gossip
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Bond with Nicki Minaj's Son in Cute New Photos!
Nicki Minaj‘s adorable son has some new famous friends! The 38-year-old rapper took to her Instagram account on Monday (September..
Just Jared