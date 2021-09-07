10 movies set to release on September 10

Though the theatres across Telugu states are back to playing movies from August 2021, the audience still seems to be not ready to watch movies on the silver screens. As per the latest reports, the distributors will not even recover the digital charges of some of the recently released movies. Some theatres here and there have also started canceling their shows due to poor occupancy and in turn numbers at the box office. On the other hand, big movies didn’t make their way to the theatrical release yet and have opted for the OTT. But this didn’t stop the new movie releases in Tollywood. We have more than 10 new movies releasing in theatres this week, let’s check what are they?