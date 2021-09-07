Lil Uzi Vert Reveals What Happened To His Forehead Diamond

Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert is okay. The hip-hop star has revealed that he’s doing alright despite having his $24 million pink diamond implant ripped out of his head. Lil Uzi Vert Reveals What Happened To His Diamond Uzi says while crowd surfing at Rolling Loud, fans ripped the diamond from his forehead. He didn’t […]

