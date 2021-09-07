Music mogul Kanye West has no time for games. After an iCloud hack, new texts have emerged of a Donda engineer getting the boot after being unable to pull up for a music grind due to sleeping in late. Kanye West Hilariously Fires ‘Donda’ Engineer Kanye reportedly texted the engineer in the morning to get […]Full Article
Kanye West Hilariously Fires ‘Donda’ Engineer After Sleeping In
SOHH0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
SZA Co-Signs Kanye West Firing His ‘Donda’ Engineer
SOHH
West Coast crooner SZA knows how the business works. She went online to share a post addressing the stricter side of greatness and..