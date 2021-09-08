Rana to join Shah Rukh's next with Atlee?

It is known that Tamil director Atlee is currently making a film with Shah Rukh Khan in Hindi. The film will also feature Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Yogi Babu in other important roles. As per the latest reports, the film will also feature Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati in a negative role in the upcoming film. Rana Daggubati, who earlier appeared in Hindi films like ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ and Baby, 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Welcome to New York and Housefull-4', is all set to lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan in Hindi film, if the reports are to be believed.