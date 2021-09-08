Bob Odenkirk returns to 'Better Call Saul' set after heart attack
The Emmy-nominated actor suffered a heart attack and collapsed while filming the show in July.Full Article
The Emmy winner tweeted a picture of himself getting makeup done on the AMC show's Albuquerque set.
The four-time Emmy-nominated star of the AMC series collapsed Tuesday on the show's New Mexico set while in production on the final..