Amitabh Bachchan has embraced a spiritual mood ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and he recently shared a viral video on Instagram, virtually celebrating the festival. The seasoned actor, who is an avid social media user, posted the first glimpse of Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati from 2021. “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” Big B had captioned the unveiling video which received lakhs of views on Instagram.