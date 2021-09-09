Netizens trend 'We Love You Shehnaaz'

Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill is grieving after Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise. During the last rites of the actor, Shehnaaz was seen bursting into tears inconsolably. Though it's been days now, the actress still is in mourning and taking her time to process the whole situation. Also, her fans and admirers completely understand her state of mind and have been showing their support. They started the trend ‘We Love You Shehnaaz’ to support the actress.