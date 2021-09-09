Akshay Kumar's precious family moments

Mr Khiladi of Bollywood takes his work seriously. As much as he is a workaholic, Akshay Kumar knows how to strike the perfect balance between his personal and professional realms. From holidaying with wifey Twinkle Khanna to spending quality time with daughter Nitara and son Aarav, the actor keeps sharing family updates on social media. As he turns a year older today, here are some heartwarming family moments from Akshay Kumar’s personal album.