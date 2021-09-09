Amy Klobuchar Reveals She Was Treated for Breast Cancer
Senator Amy Klobuchar announced that she was treated for breast cancer earlier this year.Full Article
Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar was diagnosed in the winter and finished a round of radiation in May.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., announced Thursday that earlier this year she was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer, and has since..