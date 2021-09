Jessica Chastain looks picture perfect to celebrate her L’Officiel Magazine cover on a party on Wednesday night (September 8) in New York City. Some of the guests in attendance included her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, Stefano Tonchi, CEO of L’Officiel, Anthony Cenname, CRO of L’Officiel, Chris Brown, Founder of Global Emerging Markets, Ahmad [...]