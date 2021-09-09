'Raavan Leela' trailer captures modern love story with mythological twist

Makers of the film 'Raavan Leela' have released the first trailer of the film on Thursday. The trailer presents an interesting blend of the present Indian society with the popular Hindu mythological saga. The film stars actor Pratik Gandhi of 'Scam 1992' fame along with actor Aindrita Ray in the lead roles. The two-minute-long trailer captures all emotions of drama-- love, joy, action, drama and conflict -- much like the traditional Ram-Leela.