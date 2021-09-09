‘No One Even Came to His First Two Parties’: Twitter Mocks The Stuffing Out of News That Andrew Yang Is Starting a Third Party
Published
Andrew Yang, best known for his quixotic campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination and New York City mayor, is planning to launch a third party, according to a report by Politico. The reaction on Twitter, unsurprisingly, ranged from skeptical to outright sneering, with many noting the quick rise and ultimate flameout of his campaigns — […]Full Article