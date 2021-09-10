Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official in Venice
Published
After weeks of smooching on yachts and holding hands on intimate walks, Jennifer Lopez and old flame turned new again Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on…Full Article
Published
After weeks of smooching on yachts and holding hands on intimate walks, Jennifer Lopez and old flame turned new again Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on…Full Article
I hope you were watching the livestream. Not that these pictures aren’t dynamite – they’re really, really, really f-cking..
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just made their red carpet debut as a couple… for the second time! The recently reunited stars,..