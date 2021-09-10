Rascal Flatts guitarist, Joe Don Rooney, arrested for DUI near Nashville
Published
The Williamson County Sheriff told Fox News that a deputy responded to a motor vehicle accident shortly after 4 a.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 9.Full Article
Published
The Williamson County Sheriff told Fox News that a deputy responded to a motor vehicle accident shortly after 4 a.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 9.Full Article
Rascal Flatts band member Joe Don Rooney was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a tree, police say.