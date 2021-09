Don Lemon beat the rest of CNN’s prime time lineup in the advertiser-coveted A25-54 demographic on Thursday night. Lemon, who anchors 10 p.m. show Don Lemon Tonight, drew 166,000 viewers in the demo. That was enough to beat out Chris Cuomo at 9 p.m. (162,000) and Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m. (141,000). Cuomo and Cooper […]