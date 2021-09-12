Firefighter’s Daughter Highlights Cancers Still Plaguing 9/11 Victims and First Responders: It Will ‘Outnumber the Number of People Who Died on 9/11’
Fox News’ Jon Scott highlighted the widespread impact of cancers and illness related to the Sept. 11 attacks on Saturday, along with 9/11 victims’ attorney James Steiner and Bridget Gormley, the daughter of a 9/11 firefighter who passed away from cancer. “We were the lucky ones right? My father came home,” Gormley told Scott. “But […]Full Article