Ankita Lokhande recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘Pavitra Rishta’

Ankita Lokhande recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘Pavitra Rishta’

Mid-Day

Published

In an exclusive interview with mid-day, Lokhande spoke about how she was nervous performing in front of Rajput due to being new and raw, how she created a memorable chemistry with the late actor, and how he can never be replaced by anyone

Full Article