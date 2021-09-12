Nargis Fakhri on her break up with Justin
Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri was dating American chef Justin Santos for quite some time now. However, recently the actress revealed that they have broken up.Full Article
For the unversed, Nargis was once in a relationship with Justin Santos, however, the two are no longer together.