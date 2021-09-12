Britney Spears announces engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari flashing 'one of a kind ring'
Published
Spears announced her engagement on social media, posting a video of herself on Instagram showing off her new engagement ringFull Article
Published
Spears announced her engagement on social media, posting a video of herself on Instagram showing off her new engagement ringFull Article
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears announced her engagement Sunday to her boyfriend Sam Asghari with an exuberant post displaying..
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged! The couple, who began dating after meeting on the set of Britney‘s “Slumber..