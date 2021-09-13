Pop superstar Justin Bieber made sure to give the MTV Video Music Awards all he had with a high-energy performance. The hitmaker teamed up with rap newcomer The Kid LAROI for a couple of big anthems. The Biebs lit the stage ablaze with his presence alone but delivered pop heavyweight vibes with both “Stay” and […]Full Article
Justin Bieber + The Kid LAROI Perform ‘Stay’ + ‘Ghost’ At MTV VMAs
