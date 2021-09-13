West Coast rapper Doja Cat did much more than host last night’s MTV Video Music Awards. The hip-hop star also pulled through a very memorable set of performances. Cat took the stage for a couple of heart-pounding songs. Doja kicked things off with “Been Like This” followed by her “You Right” anthem. Doja donned all-red […]Full Article
Doja Cat Goes Sky High W/ ‘Been Like This’ + ‘You Right’ MTV VMAs Performance
