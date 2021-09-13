Sara Ali Khan heats up internet in hot pink-orange bikini, shares pics from Maldives!
Published
On Monday (September 13), Sara Ali Khan shares stunning pictures of her posing in an orange and pink bikini on the beaches of Maldives.Full Article
Published
On Monday (September 13), Sara Ali Khan shares stunning pictures of her posing in an orange and pink bikini on the beaches of Maldives.Full Article
Sara Ali Khan recently enjoyed her Maldives vacation. She treated fans to drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself in an..