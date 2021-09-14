Nicki Minaj Almost Breaks Internet Over Vaccine Comments

Nicki Minaj Almost Breaks Internet Over Vaccine Comments

SOHH

Published

New York rapper Nicki Minaj is feeling the Internet’s full attention. The hip-hop star has stepped forward to share and clarify her stance toward getting a vaccine to protect herself from COVID-19 effects. Nicki Minaj Almost Breaks Internet Over Vaccine Comments Nicki initially went to her Twitter page to initially speak on her absence from […]

Full Article