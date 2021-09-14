Ankita Lokhande: Nobody can replace Sushant Singh Rajput on the show

Ankita Lokhande: Nobody can replace Sushant Singh Rajput on the show

Mid-Day

Published

As netizens call for boycott on `Pavitra Rishta 2` that sees Shaheer Sheikh step into Rajput’s shoes, leading lady Ankita Lokhande says role immortalised by late actor

Full Article