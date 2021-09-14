Kim Kardashian walks 2021 Met Gala in head-to-toe black Balenciaga ensemble
Published
The Met Gala co-chairs include singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothée Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis champion Naomi Osaka.Full Article
Published
The Met Gala co-chairs include singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothée Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis champion Naomi Osaka.Full Article
Kim Kardashian is staying completely incognito with her look at the 2021 Met Gala! The 40-year-old reality star and entrepreneur..