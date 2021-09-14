Jeff Bridges: Actor says cancer is in remission but 'Covid kicked my ass'
Published
Actor Jeff Bridges has said his cancer is in remission but that Covid "kicked my ass pretty bad".Full Article
Published
Actor Jeff Bridges has said his cancer is in remission but that Covid "kicked my ass pretty bad".Full Article
The 71-year-old acting legend revealed he contracted COVID-19 earlier this year while undergoing chemotherapy.
Jeff Bridges is sharing a health update with fans after battling cancer for nearly a year. The Oscar-winning actor, who first..