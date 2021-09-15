Hrithik enjoys breakfast date with mom Pinkie

Hrithik Roshan is spreading a happy mid-week vibe with his latest Instagram post. After enjoying a lazy morning breakfast with his mother Pinkie Roshan, the actor captured a fun mirror selfie. While he indulges in reading a book, Pinkie Roshan is snapped enjoying the morning breeze in their balcony. “On a lazy breakfast date with my mum ❤ It’s a good morning. Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug,” Hrithik had captioned the click.