Ayesha Shroff on settlement with Sahil Khan

This afternoon, the Bombay High Court has quashed the two FIRs filed by Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff in Mumbai against actor Sahil Khan, over allegations of cheating and criminal intimidation- a business dispute in 2015. A bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar quashed the two FIRs which were registered by the Bandra police, after Sahil's lawyer and Ayesha told the court that they had settled the dispute between them amicably.