SpaceX is scheduled to launch on Wednesday evening its first all-civilian crew mission to space.Full Article
SpaceX to Launch First All-Civilian Crew Mission to Space
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
4 civilians to circle Earth on SpaceX's first private flight
ABC Action News
A historic launch is scheduled out of Kennedy Space Center Wednesday evening. The first-ever all civilian crew will launch into..
Advertisement
More coverage
Hear from the first all-civilian crew before they go into orbit
Bleacher Report AOL
CNN’s Rachel Crane sat down with the four space tourists who will take part on a three-day trip into orbit on a SpaceX rocket. ..
Smart T-shirt measures astronauts' vital signs
Energy Daily