Is Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee’s film titled Lion?

Shah Rukh Khan has been busy shooting with South filmmaker Atlee amid much secrecy but looks like the film’s title has leaked online. A letter seeking permission to park vehicles engaged for the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s film is going viral on the internet and it names the project as ‘Lion’. Speculations are rife that SRK’s film is named ‘Lion’ and interestingly, the details mentioned in the letter confirm that the actor shot for it in Pune with Nayanthara.