Gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols & Aly Raisman Celebrate Their Friendship After Testifying In The Senate
Simone Biles holds hands with McKayla Maroney as they leave the Senate Judiciary hearing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon (September 15). The former Olympic gymnasts joined Aly Raisman, world champion Maggie Nichols, Kaylee Lorincz and more in testifying about the Inspector General’s report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual [...]Full Article