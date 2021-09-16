Name of Nusrat Jahan's son's father revealed
According to the birth certificate of the newborn baby, Nusrat’s rumoured partner Debashish Dasgupta, popularly known as Yash Dasgupta, is the father.Full Article
The speculation over the father of Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan's newborn son Yishaan J. Dasgupta has..
Speaking to the media recently, she referred to the talk about the father of her newborn child, and said: "I think that`s a vague..