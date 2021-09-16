Clint Eastwood back in the saddle at 91 for 'Cry Macho'
Published
At the age of 91, Clint Eastwood is not just directing but also climbing back in the saddle, and even throwing a punch for his new Western "Cry…Full Article
Published
At the age of 91, Clint Eastwood is not just directing but also climbing back in the saddle, and even throwing a punch for his new Western "Cry…Full Article
When Clint Eastwood throws a punch in his new film “Cry Macho” — and Eastwood the director has always had a trademark way of..
CRY MACHO Movie - Legendary Director Clint Eastwood has done it again. See him in #CryMacho, in theaters and streaming exclusively..