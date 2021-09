The teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie Nightmare Alley has been released! The upcoming film is directed by Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro and it features a star-studded cast that includes Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, and David Strathairn. In Nightmare Alley, an ambitious carny [...]