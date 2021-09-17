Case registered against Sahil Khan & 3 others
Bollywood actor Sahil Khan is facing legal trouble after his name cropped up in model and bodybuilder, Manoj Patil's attempted suicide matter. According to ANI, Mumbai Police has confirmed that a case has been registered against Sahil Khan and three others for allegedly instigating actor Manoj Patil to attempt suicide. Previously, Patil's family had revealed that the bodybuilder had filed a complaint against Sahil Khan at Oshiwara Police Station, stating that he is being harassed by the actor.