Unlike other film industries in India, Tollywood is having a huge no. of releases every week. Today, there are about 8 movies releasing in theatres in Telugu states namely Gem, Gully Rowdy, Honey Trap, Plan B, and dubbing movies from Tamil Kodiyil Oruvan/ Vijaya Raghavan. Hollywood movies are 'Don't Breathe 2', 'Free Guy', and ‘Old’.'