When celebs made us feel they are one of us

Bollywood stars often court the limelight with their oh-so glamourous lives and high-end lifestyles. However, more often than not, celebs also lead regular lives and deal with the same issues that plague us from day to day. While most of the times, they don't talk about it, sometimes their social media posts gives it away. From Hrithik Roshan staying in a rented apartment, to Kareena Kapoor passing down Taimur’s toys to baby Jehangir, to Sidharth Malhotra sharing his ‘jugar’ ideas online--here's taking a look at celebs who are just like you and me.