LeVar Burton Reveals He is Developing Own Game Show, Says Jeopardy! ‘Wasn’t the Thing That I Wanted After All’
Published
LeVar Burton opened up about the Jeopardy! host drama while sitting down with Trevor Noah on Thursday night.Full Article
Published
LeVar Burton opened up about the Jeopardy! host drama while sitting down with Trevor Noah on Thursday night.Full Article
Charisma, knowledge, credentials, and character. You need all four to be a great TV host, and these celebs didn't disappoint. For..
He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of "Jeopardy!" fans to win over after..