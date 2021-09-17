Texans Allegedly Attack New York Restaurant Hostess Who Asked For Proof of Vaccination

Texans Allegedly Attack New York Restaurant Hostess Who Asked For Proof of Vaccination

Mediaite

Published

A group of diners from Texas were arrested after allegedly attacking the hostess of Carmine’s on the Upper West Side when she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required by New York City law. According to NBC, the fight erupted around 5 p.m. Thursday, and was broken up by restaurant staff and bystanders. Footage […]

Full Article