Ranveer Singh is collaborating with Tamil filmmaker Shankar for a remake of superstar Vikram’s ‘Anniyan’. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are starring with Prabhas in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, and even Shah Rukh Khan’s next film is being directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, with Telugu star Nayanthara featuring in a lead role.