Malaika holds Arjun’s hand on a dinner date
Published
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor make one of the most popular couples of B-Town who was recently papped out and about in the city on a dinner date.Full Article
Published
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor make one of the most popular couples of B-Town who was recently papped out and about in the city on a dinner date.Full Article
Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora stepped out for a dinner date on Friday. The couple were spotted at Mizu restaurant in..
To celebrate the weekend, the IT couple of Bollywood stepped out for a dinner date, and Arjun Kapoor was seen holding hands with..