Miles Taylor Goes Off on Capitol Rally: GOP Looks Like ‘A Tinder for Terrorists’ to ‘Match With an Extremist Politician’
Published
Miles Taylor, the former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff known for the anonymous New York Times op-ed criticizing then-President Donald Trump, blasted the “Justice for J6” rally happening later today. Taylor told MSNBC’s Lindsey Reiser that the upcoming rally is “personally disturbing” since he has lived in Washington D.C. for 20 years. “I was here in […]Full Article