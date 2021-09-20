"You don`t always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy," his latest post read.Full Article
Sonu Sood breaks his silence on I-T raid controversy
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Sonu Sood breaks his silence on IT raid controversy
IANS INDIA
Days after the Income Tax Department swooped down on Sonu Sood and his business associates, the Bollywood actor came out with a..