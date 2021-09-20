Public relations powerhouse Karen Civil is being accused of allegedly scamming rapper Joyner Lucas out of $60,000 at the beginning of his career. Harlem rapper Cam’ron also accused Karen Civil of swindling the exact same amount from him back in 2015. Joyner Lucas Kept The Receipts On September 18th, Joyner Lucas took to Twitter to […]Full Article
Cam’ron Bashes Karen Following Civil Joyner Lucas Controversy
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Cam'ron Roasts Karen Civil Following Joyner Lucas Controversy
Meanwhile, the longtime PR specialist admitted she hired an amateur hacker in 2018 to take down 'Hollywood Unlocked's' Instagram..
HipHopDX