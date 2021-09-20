Cam’ron Bashes Karen Following Civil Joyner Lucas Controversy

SOHH

Published

Public relations powerhouse Karen Civil is being accused of allegedly scamming rapper Joyner Lucas out of $60,000 at the beginning of his career. Harlem rapper Cam’ron also accused Karen Civil of swindling the exact same amount from him back in 2015. Joyner Lucas Kept The Receipts On September 18th, Joyner Lucas took to Twitter to […]

