After Raj Kundra`s bail, Shilpa Shetty shares an insightful thought

After Raj Kundra`s bail, Shilpa Shetty shares an insightful thought

Mid-Day

Published

Shilpa Shetty shared her thoughts after the Mumbai court granted bail to her husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case on Monday on a surety of Rs 50,000

Full Article