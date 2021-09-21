Shilpa Shetty shared her thoughts after the Mumbai court granted bail to her husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case on Monday on a surety of Rs 50,000Full Article
After Raj Kundra`s bail, Shilpa Shetty shares an insightful thought
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Shilpa Shetty Shares A Message On Faith As Fights Back After Raj Kundra's Arrest
Bollywood NOW
Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story to share a picture of a book excerpt about faith. The actress recently returned to the..
Advertisement
More coverage
Shilpa's Son Viaan's Viral Post, Sara Suffers Nose Injury, Shahrukh's Shirtless Photo | Top 10 News
Sara Ali Khan injures her nose, After Shilpa Shetty's statement, son Viaan Raj Kundra shares FIRST post on Instagram since dad Raj..
Bollywood NOW