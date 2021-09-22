Bebo shares a glimpse of her fiery birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned year older in style! Holidaying on an undisclosed location, the actress has been dropping envious clicks from her vacay with kids Taimur, Jeh and husband Saif Ali Khan. Her latest post gave a glimpse of her beach birthday celebration with a fired up sign that read ‘Happy Birthday’. Saif and Taimur twinned in Pyjamas while the yummy mummy sported a fancy dress while carrying her toddler Jehangir Ali Khan. “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself,” Bebo had captioned the click.