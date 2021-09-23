Britney Spears' attorney proposes that her conservatorship end this fall
Published
Lawyer Mathew Rosengart asked that the musician's father, Jamie Spears, be removed from the conservatorship by Sept. 29.Full Article
Published
Lawyer Mathew Rosengart asked that the musician's father, Jamie Spears, be removed from the conservatorship by Sept. 29.Full Article
Earlier this month, Spears` father Jamie asked a judge to end her 13-year conservatorship. Of his daughter, an attorney wrote in..
Jamie Spears Files Petition , To End Britney’s Conservatorship.
According to CNN, Britney's father filed a petition to..