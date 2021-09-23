Former Trump Press Secretary and current Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany deleted a tweet Wednesday night that slammed the sharp increase in the murder rate in 2020. Her quote tweet of a New York Times article on crime rate trends included a predictably political missive: “The US Murder Rate under Joe Biden…” However, as many […]Full Article
Kayleigh McEnany Deletes Tweet After Brutal Mockery for Accidentally Slamming Trump
