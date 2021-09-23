Massachusetts State Police Union Asks Judge To Delay Vaccine Mandate For Troopers
The Massachusetts State Police union asked a judge Wednesday to put a hold on Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troopers.Full Article
A judge on Thursday denied the attempt by the union that represents Massachusetts State Police troopers to delay the COVID-19..